CL Tennis Club Doubles Mixer winners announced

The Canyon Lake Tennis Club held its Doubles Mixer on the morning of July 13. Team A was declared the winner. Team A players are Michelle Porter, Phil Braun, Henry Valdez, Devlin Fillmore, Peggy Basubas, Ed Basubas, Vern Clayton and Wes Clay.

In addition to monthly mixers, the Tennis Club holds social play on Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. Social play is a free activity open to all levels of players and is a great way to meet other players without committing to a schedule.

For more information, contact Sue Muscarella at 909-241-3001 or suemuscar@yahoo.com. For membership information, contact Valorie Gambina at 951-385-8186 or valgambina@gmail.com.