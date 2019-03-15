Dump your junk at Community Clean-Up

CR&R and the City of Canyon Lake are hosting a Community Clean-Up to provide an opportunity for residents to conveniently dispose of bulky items. Items may be dropped off on Saturday, Apr. 6, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Canyon Lake Community Church at 30515 Railroad Canyon Rd.

This event is for Canyon Lake residents only. Proof of residency is required (driver’s license and utility bill).

The following items will be accepted:

Furniture

Yard waste

Large appliances

E-Waste

The following items will not be accepted:

Car parts

Tires

Construction material

Household hazardous waste

These items may be disposed at the Household Hazardous Waste City Maintenance Facility at 521 N. Langstaff St., Lake Elsinore, on the first Saturday of each month, except January and July, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.