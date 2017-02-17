The 19th annual California State Parks Foundation (CSPF) Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup is in need of volunteers at select California state parks on April 22 from 9 am. to 1 p.m.

This statewide Earth Day event is a great opportunity for Canyon Lakers to do something meaningful for the planet by helping to improve local state parks. Due to a history of underfunding by the state, the parks system faces a $1 billion backlog of overdue maintenance projects as well as reduced staffing and programs.

Businesses and individuals are needed to participate to help steward and care for California's treasured state parks. Trail and road repair, campground improvements, fence and boardwalk building, tree planting and wildlife habitat restoration are just some of the projects planned for Earth Day this year.

Some of the projects that volunteers can assist with include: gathering fruit in the citrus grove at California Citrus State Historic Park, removing graffiti at Malibu Creek State Park, installing interpretive panels at Auburn State Recreation Area and painting the visitor center at San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park.

Lake Perris State Recreation Area is in need of 75 volunteers for graffiti removal and trail maintenance on Terri Peak.

Doheny State Beach is in need of 200 volunteers to remove diseased/dead non-native shrubs and trees from the campground and replace them with a variety of native shrubs and trees that are specific to coastal Southern California.

Huntington State Beach is in need of 125 volunteers for beach cleanup and debris removal from 3.8 miles of sand, trail, and parking lots.

For a complete list of volunteer sites and times, visit calparks.org/earthday. Individuals, groups or businesses interested in volunteering for the Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup should register at calparks.org/earthday or call 1-888-98-PARKS. Registration opens February 20.