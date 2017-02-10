On Thursday, March 9, the 9ers Golf Club will be hosting its second Spring Scholarship Golf Tournament. All proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a worthy Canyon Lake student who plans to attend college and play golf in the fall. This event includes lunch. For more information, contact Linda Kielty at 951-202-5046 or Teresa Roberson at 310-741-0223.

The 9ers Golf Club is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association. Ladies who are interested in playing golf and making new friends are invited to play with the 9ers Golf Club; all levels of golfers are welcome. The club meets on Thursdays in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. In the fall and winter the club meets at 9:30 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 8 a.m. and tee off at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Kielty at 951-746-2250.

The Canyon Lake Men's Golf Club (CLMGC) Spring Kick Off Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday March 18 and 19. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m. on both days. The format is Partners Best Ball both days. The tournament also serves as the CLMGC's SCGA tournament qualifier.

The CLMGC presently has 280 members. The club meets for play every Wednesday morning. Sign up for play is in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. In addition to Wednesday play, the club sponsors eight major tournaments throughout the year. CLMGC dues include membership in the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA). Canyon Lake residents and property owners age 18 and older are eligible. For more information, call Membership Director Greg Brack at 951-570-1239.

The Women's Golf Club will be hosting will host its 44th annual President's Cup Tournament in March. This is a major three-day Net Tournament that will be held March 14, 16 and 21. An overall net winner will receive a medallion or diamond. The winner of each flight will receive a medallion or diamond. Other winners will receive prizes. To be eligible, a member must have played and posted six sanctioned club event scores in the previous six months.

Lunch and awards will be held on the final day. A signup sheet is in the Pro Shop at the Country Club. Deadline for signups is March 7. For more information, contact Ura Furry at 951-244-1910.

The Canyon Lake Women's Golf Club (CLWGC) was established in 1971 and is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association (WSCGA). The club meets on Tuesdays in the Magnolia Room at the County Club. Women wishing to play must check in before 7:30 a.m.; start time is 8 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 7 a.m. Major tournaments include the Presidents Cup, Club Championship and Senior Tournament. For more information, call Darlene Cortez at 951-244-4751.