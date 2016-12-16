East Gate Repairs

Repairs are being made to the East Gate structure. Due to repairs, residents may experience temporary lane closures over the next few weeks. There will be no construction over the weekend. Residents are asked to exercise with caution while construction is in progress.

Pre-printed Guest Passes

Members can request pre-printed guest passes for parties of ten or more people. For pre-printed guest passes, submit first and last names of guests, event date and member's name, tract/lot and phone number to Member Services at least one week in advance.

New Year's Eve Party

The Lodge is turning into Tinseltown for its “Hollywood” themed New Year's Eve bash on Saturday, December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. This event will feature live entertainment and a few more surprises. Residents are invited to attend the bash dressed as their favorite Hollywood celebrity or character.

Gift Cards

The POA is offering gift cards that can be used at the Country Club, Golf Pro Shop and Golf Course, Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar and for POA merchandise such as license plate frames. They can not be used for paying citations, registration or POA dues. The cards can be purchases in $5 increments.

Country Club Sunday Funday

The Country Club is offering Sunday Funday Endless Bloody Marys on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The price is $13.50 per person.

New Instagram Account

The POA has a new official Instagram account, #canyonlakepoa. Also look for canyonlakecares and canyonlakeca hashtags.

New Dinner Menu

The Lighthouse Restaurant has a new dinner menu. The menu is posted on the Lighthouse website at www.canyonlakelighthouse.com. Dinner is served Monday–Sunday evenings, excluding special events.

Basketball Court

The Basketball Courts at East Port Park are scheduled to be resurfaced beginning the second week of December.

Pool Closed for Winter

The pool is closed for the winter. It will reopen in mid-March.

Canyon Lake Living Newsletter

As of November 4, the POA's Canyon Lake Living monthly newsletter is being delivered as an insert in The Friday Flyer. Residents who currently receive The Friday Flyer will find the monthly issue of Canyon Lake Living as an insert on the last Friday of each month for the upcoming month at no additional cost. Members can still pick-up a hard copy of the newsletter from Member Services or at the Lodge, Senior Center and Country Club. To receive the newsletter electronically, sign up at www.canyonlakepoa.com/news-room/canyon-lake-living.

Security Concerns

The POA has a new security email address for residents who wish to provide feedback on Community Patrol services. The POA wants to hear from residents, whether it's a compliment, complaint or a concern about security. The new email address, security@canyonlakepoa.com, is a non-emergency, no-reply email address.

Residents are reminded that Community Patrol is to assist residents with non-emergency Incidents, such as POA Rules and Regulations violations. Community Patrol can be reached at 951-244-6841, ext. 410. For matters pertaining to the law and duties regularly carried out by peace officers, call the Riverside Sheriff's Office (RSO) non-emergency number at 951-776-1099. For emergencies, call 911.

Community Patrol can assist wit the following non-emergency incidents:

Loud noise complaints

Barking dogs or loose dogs

Speeding and traffic sign violations

Vehicle accidents

Motorcycle riding In community

Golf carts violating Rules and Regulations

Vandalism to POA property

Illegal fishing

For more information or to speak with management, call the Director of Security, Jay Cregeen, at 951-244-6841, ext. 411 or the POA Sr. Member Services Manager, Cory Gorham, at 951-244-6841, ext. 311.

Gate Procedure Modified

In an effort to streamline access into the community, the POA has modified the entrance process. Effective November 4, the POA has revised the entrance procedure to allow returning guests with valid guest passes to use the decal lane for access at all gates.

Member Services Hours

Member Services is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The POA office is closed on Sunday.

Repairs Needed?

The POA Operations Department requests that members let them know if they see safety issues or a need for repairs at any of the common areas in the community. To report safety issues or repairs needed, call Operations at 951-244-6841, ext. 510.

POA Text Alerts

Residents can sign up to receive updates on community and event announcements, Golf Course, lake and boating or choose to receive all the Association's updates.

For general community and event announcements, text POA to 25827

For Golf Course updates, text TEE to 25827

For lake and boating, text LAKE to 25827

To receive all POA text messages, text ALLPOA to 28527

POA PEG Channels

The Association broadcasts meetings, regular updates and news on the City of Canyon Lake's Public, Educational and Government (PEG) channels; channel 39 for Verizon Cable subscribers, channel, 29 for Time Warner Cable subscribers.

Football Season

Football food and drink specials are offered during any televised NFL game at the Lodge. This includes Monday and Thursday night football, and regular Sunday football games after Sunday brunch. Specials include $3 Domestic Drafts, $2 Jim Beam fire shots, $1 buffalo or barbecue wings (individual, minimum of 4), $1.50 potato skins (individual, minimum of 4), $20 for a domestic pitcher and a pizza (pepperoni or cheese), $15 appetizer platter.

Lighthouse Hours

Monday through Thursday: 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday Dinner: 3 to 8 p.m.

The Bar and Lounge will remain open for one hour after the restaurant closes; however, the kitchen will be closed so food service will not be available.

The updated dinner menu, available Monday through Sunday nights, can be seen online at www.canyonlakelighthouse.com.

POA Exercise Classes

Classes can be purchased at Member Services or the Pool Office. Instructors cannot accept payment. To learn more about each class, visit canyonlakepoa.com or contact the Activities Department at 951-244-6841, ext. 618.

· Funk Fitness meets Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., and Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. All classes meet at the Lodge. Class punch cards are $35 for five classes; $70 for 11 classes.

· Zumba meets Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $35 for five classes; $40 for 10 classes.

· Evening Yoga meets Monday at 7 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $25 for five classes; $40 for 10 classes.

· Morning Yoga meets Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Sunset Beach Room at the Lodge. Cost is $25 for five classes; $40 for 10.

· Line Dancing – Beginning meets Tuesday at 2 p.m.; Intermediate meets Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $20 for five classes; $40 for 10.

· Dancercise meets Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the Pool View Room at the Lodge. This class is free.