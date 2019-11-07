Many Wonders of Christmas tickets on sale now

The community is invited to enjoy the fellowship at the 10th annual Many Wonders of Christmas on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building C at Canyon Lake Community Church. A catered lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased by calling Lynda Ofstad at 951-244-7866.

The Many Wonders of Christmas luncheon started as a kick-off to the Christmas season and as an outreach for women’s ministries. The committee works throughout the year to attend to every detail, from the menu to the favors, centerpieces, decorations, speakers, music and the Christmas trees.

The entertainment will be a well-known group of gospel singers, The Other Reindeer, dressed in Victorian costume and singing Christmas carols. Canyon Lake harpist Kylene Evans will play Christmas selections on the harp.

Thirty three-foot Christmas trees will be raffled off. The trees are decorated by local artists, businesses and volunteers. Some have gift certificates to beauty salons, restaurants and even the Canyon Lake Country Club Golf Shop.

Every table will be decorated with a poinsettia and one lucky table guest will win it. A Christmas quilt made by women of the church will also be raffled off. The large poinsettias on the stage also will be given away as door prizes. Each guest will take home a table favor.

The catered lunch will include salad, rice, chicken Marsala, vegetable medley, bread and butter, and cheesecake for dessert. Charlene Sheraga is coordinating the menu. Cort Ofstad leads a group of husbands of committee members who serve the lunch.

This year’s chair, Lynda Ofstad, has had the help of a dozen CLCC women who are experienced in Many Wonders from past years. All proceeds go toward Women’s Activities. This year, the Many Wonders Committee has given the church new silverware for use by all ministries and church groups.