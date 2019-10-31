‘Move your feet before you eat’ Thanksgiving meal

Canyon Lake Triathlon and Fitness Club invites the community to “Move your feet before you eat” at the 2nd annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

The event features a non-competitive 5K Run/Walk and a 1K Kids Fun Run, starting with registration at 8 a.m. at Gault Field. There is no charge; however, participants must sign a waiver to participate. The club requests donations of canned food to benefit the Salvation Army.

Commemorative Turkey Trot T-shirts will be sold for $10 with the proceeds supporting the club’s activities. Quantities are limited. Participants can pre-register and order a T-shirt in advance on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the home of Mark Yegsigian at 30224 Longhorn Drive. Early bird

registrants will receive a raffle ticket for a free T-shirt, to be awarded on

race day. The 5K (3.1 miles) Run/Walk route begins at Gault Field and travels down Hoofbeat Way, turning right on Big Range Road, left on Longhorn Dr. to Strawberry Lane and back to the start.

The 1K Fun Run will follow the same route but will turn around at Whirlaway Court. The event is not timed but the first place male and female will receive pumpkin pies.

Parking at Gault Field will be limited; participants are asked to park on Longhorn Drive or side streets, avoiding Hoofbeat Way.

Complete details, course map, the T-shirt design and a downloadable event waiver can be found on the club’s website on the club’s website at

canyonlaketriathlonclub.com.