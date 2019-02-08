Nominate a veteran for a Veterans Service Award

Senator Stone is accepting nominations for the 2019 Veterans Service Awards. The awards are given annually to 10 military veterans from the 28th Senate District who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help their fellow veterans and members of the community.

Applications can be downloaded at stone.cssrc.us/content/2019-veterans-service-awards. The submission deadline is Apr. 12. Award recipients must live or work in the 28th District, which is entirely in Riverside County and includes the Canyon Lake.

Veterans groups, such as American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts, are encouraged to nominate a member of their organization for the award. Individuals can also nominate worthy veterans.

Once the nominations are received, Senator Stone will get together with the veterans on his staff and will select the 10 award winners for this year. The awards will be presented by Senator Stone in late May at separate ceremonies held in southwest Riverside County and the Coachella Valley.

“We owe our veterans a debt that can never be repaid,” said Senator Stone. “This award is just a small token of our thanks and appreciation for what they have done, not only during their time in uniform, but after they returned home.”

Links to federal, state, county and local veteran services are posted on Senator Stone’s website at senate.ca.gov/stone.