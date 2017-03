Orchard of the Heavens: Flowers Galore

Tracy Schultz had a great fishing day yesterday. ... See MoreSee Less Photo

POA announces a Lake Lease agreement has been reached.

It was announced at tonight's Board meeting that the POA and EVMWD (through their Council) have reached an agreement as to the terms of the Fifth Amendment to the Lake Lease. The POA's Legal Counsel, Howard Silldorf of Silldorf Law LLP, says the POA Board has approved and executed the agreement and that it is now on the agenda for EVMWD's Open Session meeting this Thursday, March 9 at 4 p.m. "We are hoping that they will approve and sign the agreement. We are hopeful that Friday morning we have an executed Lake Lease. We can not answer questions now but on Friday we will release more information on the Lake Lease agreement in the form of a joint statement by both EVMWD and the POA," he says. ... See MoreSee Less

City Council members confirm Fire Station 60 will reopen with a two man crew on July 1. ... See MoreSee Less Photo