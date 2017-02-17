The Canyon Lake Art Association (CLAA) invites community members to attend its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center where Barbara Perryman, former CLAA President, will be demonstrating abstract portraiture. Barbara welcomes attendees to bring pastels and paper to follow along with her demo. Individuals may also bring a photo of themselves if they want to do a self portrait. Barbara has been an artist since childhood and has sought to develop this passion throughout her life. She is active CLAA member and continues to be a devoted supporter of professionalism in the arts for the community. Members are encouraged to bring food to share; it can be an appetizer, main dish, side dish, snack or dessert.

The Canyon Lake Art Association (CLAA) provides many opportunities for community members to participate and support the arts. CLAA invites residents to network, make and share artwork and attend monthly meetings and other yearly events. Membership is open to individuals 18 years of age and older, but all are welcome to attend and bring their art to share. Meetings are held monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Senior Center. For more information, visit www.CanyonLakeArtAssociation.com or www.Facebook.com/CanyonLakeArtAssociation