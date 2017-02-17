Ron and Leigh Martel, “Reel People” movie columnists for The Friday Flyer, have launched their new website: reelpeoplemovies.org, which features their most recent movie reviews, their favorite movies for 2016 and access to The Friday Flyer data base containing over 600 of their movie reviews.

The Friday Flyer published the first “Reel People” weekly column October 1, 2004. Over the last 12 and half years, Ron and Leigh have continued to submit their columns almost every week, even when they are traveling. On average, they have missed one week every other year.

Ron says, "We realize not everyone agrees with our movie reviews, but we don't always agree with each other, and that's what makes it fun."