Fiesta Day, an annual community-wide event that takes place on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, has been the “opening event for the summer” for more than 40 years. The event, which attracts more than 5,000 spectators, is considered the ganddaddy of all Canyon Lake events.

Thousands line the streets to watch and cheer during the traditional parade, which includes the Temescal Canyon High School Jazz Band, Lake Elsinore Storm's "Thunder," Canyon Lake dignitaries as well as many community clubs, groups and businesses.

The parade begins on Canyon Lake Dr. North and ends at the Lodge where there is entertainment, contests and activities that are tailored towards the year's theme.

It takes many volunteers to put on Fiesta Day. Currently, the Fiesta Day Committee is seeking a few new members to join the committee and help with planning Fiesta Day 2017, which is only three months away. The members of this committee work together with the POA Activities Department. The committee began meeting in January to establish a theme, and will continue to meet more frequently as the big day draws near. Most of the committee members have been together for several years, including LaRue McNamara who joined the committee in 2001 and Joanna Spiller who joined in 2002, which helps the planning to run efficiently.

The positions that need to be filled on this committee are the Sponsors Coordinator and Traffic Coordinator. For more information about the Fiesta Day Committee, contact the POA Activities Department at 951-244-6841, ext. 610.