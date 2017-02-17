In 2010, Nickey Frakes became aware of a YMCA program in Canyon Lake for young children. As a new grandmother, Nickey started taking her grandchild to the program twice a week. "We both met many new friends and enjoyed our time there," she says.

The program was eventually cancelled due to funding concerns. Several of the grandmothers involved in the program felt strongly about finding a way to continue this type of program. The five grandmothers, two of which were Nickey Frakes and Dayna Cascario, joined together and started planning to form their own group. They met with the POA General Manager who encouraged them to get their new club sanctioned through the POA. They took his advice and applied. The “Canyon Lake Kids Club” was sanctioned September 6, 2011. The first class was held the following month.

Twice a week the group of 12-20 preschool age children would meet at Blue Bird Hall, now known as the headquarters for Community Patrol. The grandmothers taught lessons, prepared crafts and furnished snacks. When Blue Bird Hall underwent a transformation, the club moved to its current location in the Sunset Beach Room at the Lodge.

As time went on, and the women's grandchildren grew older, the club went down to being run by just Nickey and Dayna. Currently, Nickey leads the class with a brief “Lesson of the Day” while Dayna manages the club's Facebook page, creates crafts and plans the club's monthly calendar.

Today, the club has approximately 20 children who participate. The club's monthly activities revolve around a theme. For the Christmas theme in December the children enjoyed a Christmas party and made ornaments, snowman cups and a gift for their parents. Santa also made a special appearance. In January, the activities revolved around a pirate theme. This month the kids are celebrating Valentine's Day and Dental Health Month. Upcoming themes include a St. Patrick's Day celebration in March and an Easter party in April that will include a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Every May the club holds a graduation ceremony for the kids who will be moving on to kindergarten.

Although Nickey and Dayna have thoroughly enjoyed their time running the Kids Club for the past five and a half years, they are hoping to turn the club over to someone else by the end of this year. "My grandchildren are all grown and Dayna's grandchildren will be graduating from the club this year," says Nickey. The pair are currently seeking someone who is ready and willing to take over.

The Kids Club meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Sunset Beach Room at the Lodge for a morning of crafts, music, exercise, games, sports and a snack. The cost is just $2 per session per child. Those who purchase a 10-class punch card at the POA will receive two classes free. For more information about the Canyon Lake Kids Club visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/Canyon-Lake-Kids-Club-131280476974570