February 17, 2017 Edition › 

Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from February 8 to February 14.

High temperature this week: 72

High temperature last week: 71

High temperature this time last year: 85

Low temperature this week: 40

Low temperature last week: 33

Low temperature this time last year: 44

Rain this week: “0.28”

Rain last week: 0.16"

Rain this week last year: 0.00"

Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 10.86"

Rainfall last week: 10.58"

Rainfall by this time last year: 5.61"

Peak wind speed this week: 17/N

Peak wind speed last week: 14/W

Peak wind speed at this time last year: 19/WNW

Lake level this week: 1381.40'

Lake level last week: 1381.33'

Lake level this time last year: 1381.72'

Dam spillway level: 1381.76'

Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'

Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'

Lake temperature this week: 53

Lake temperature last week: 52

Lake temperature this time last year: 55

