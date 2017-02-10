The snowman at the Canyon Lake library has found a new home thanks to an Opportunity Drawing. The snowman went home with Marina Muon and her family.

The children put their names on snowmen, which were part of a recent display in library. The display was made with die-cut figures made available to the children in December and January.

The Friends of the Canyon Lake Library purchased several dies for the library to use to help the children feel part of the library. When the snowman was taken down, all the names went into a bag for a drawing. Marina was the lucky winner.