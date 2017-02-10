Shirley D’Agostino celebrated her 80th birthday recently at a lunch given by Rita Wacker at her home. In attendance were Cathy Barr, Laverne Cann, Dawn Haggerty, Cathy Hawley, LaRue McNamara, Pamela Novak, Diane Robinson, Joanna Spiller, Barbara Weatherman, Erla Wetherell, Rita Wacker and Mike Gillmore (photograher).

A few days later, Shirley traveled with her husband Sal and son Mike to Las Vegas where she joined up with her granddaughter Lauren to ride the Slotzilla Zipline down Fremont St. The slot machine-inspired zipline is 12 stories high.