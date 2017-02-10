CCanyon Lake bingo fanatics need not go any further than the Main Gate to play bingo. The Canyon Lake Lioness Club holds a bingo fundraiser every month on the first and third Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center. Doors open at 12:30.

Due to State Law, bingo is limited to those over 18 years of age and older. The minimum buy-in is $10. The price includes a six-sheet paper set, which allows the player to play all 10 regular bingo games. Serious bingo players usually opt for 2 six-sheet sets.

In addition to the regular bingo games, two 50/50 games are played each session. The cost of the 50/50 games are $1 each or six for $5. The 50/50 game cash payouts depend on the number of 50/50 games sold per session. The 50/50 game cash payouts are split between the winners and the Lioness Club.

A free 50/50 game is given to any player who brings a can of food. The club donates the food to H.O.P.E, a non-profit organization in Lake Elsinore. Free games are limited to one per player.

The cash payouts for regular bingo games vary each session. Cash payouts range from $20 to $40 per game, depending on the number of players. In the case of multiple winners per game, the cash prize is split equally between the winners.

Extras include pull tabs for .50 and power ball numbers for $1. Bingo daubers are available for $1 each. A limited amount of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are available for .50 each. Players are allowed to bring in their own beverages and snacks.

The sleeper rule is in effect and “sleepers” will not be paid. A “sleeper” is a person who does not immediately call bingo upon achieving one. If the caller calls the next number before the player yells bingo, the payer's bingo will be declared invalid.

Newbies need not be intimidated. Before each game begins the bingo caller will explain the game before it's played. Lioness Club volunteers are also on hand and ready to offer assistance to those who are new to the game or need help.

All proceeds from bingo go toward the various charities the Lioness Club supports, including the Ronald McDonald House, Smile Train, Loma Linda Eye Foundation, Foundation Fighting Blindness and Guide Dogs for the Desert.

For those wishing to attend Bingo from outside the community, it is necessary to call Nancy Coughlin at 951-805-0543 or Joanna Spiller at 951-244-1553 for gate entrance.