Editor, The Friday Flyer:

The 9ers Golf Club would like to give a special thank you to all those who worked so hard to make the 9ers Golf Club Valentine's Tournament possible. Golf Pro Pat Kemball and his wonderful staff are so efficient in helping us with all the golf logistics, we could not do this without them. Thank you to the restaurant staff for both great food and service. A special thank you to our Tournament Director Teresa Roberson and her Tournament Committee, Sandy Dawson, Sandy Coleman and Victoria Shankland. They did a fabulous job.

Kathy Sanchez

9ers Golf Club