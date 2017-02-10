Artists in the community joined with the Canyon Lake Art Association (CLAA) members at a Paint 'n Wine Soiree painting fundraiser on February 9 at the home of CLAA President Joanie Evarts.

CLAA Treasurer Loretta Gundrum, herself a landscape and floral painter, explains that CLAA has fundraisers to cover the expense of having demonstrators at monthly meetings which are open to the public at no charge.

CLAA is currently raising money for a Student Art Contest with Canyon Lake High School students. There will be cash awards for first through third places and honorable mention.

The annual Student Art Contest accepts original artwork from students to be judged by members of the CLAA. Details of the contest will be featured in a future article in The Friday Flyer.

CLAA would like to thank Tammy Revard, Carmen Cortez, Marilyn Nelson, Loretta Gundrum, Ann Bond, Annette Tibbetts, Barbara Perryman, and Joanie Evarts for their contribution to the Paint and Wine Soiree Fundraiser.

In addition to monthly professional networking, CLAA has monthly opportunities for artists to display their new artwork on a variety of platforms including at Pepe's Restaurant, the Senior Center, the annual Studio Tour, the annual Art at the Lake and on CLAA's Facebook and website which is graciously administrated by Rhonda Strickland, professional digital painter and owner of RestLess Designs web development and graphic design business.

Those interested in displaying their artwork in the community should contact the CLAA.

Last year, CLAA members participated in the Merc Art Show in Temecula by invitation from the Temecula Valley Art League.

The Canyon Lake Art Association's next monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center where former CLAA President Barbara Perryman will be demonstrating abstract portraiture.

Barbara has been an artist since childhood and has sought to develop this passion throughout her life. She is an active CLAA member and continues to be a devoted supporter of professionalism in the arts for the community. Members are encouraged to bring a main dish, side dish, appetizer or dessert to share at the meeting.

New members are always welcome at CLAA. Membership in CLAA is open for individuals 18 years of age and older, but all are welcome to attend and bring their art to share.

For more information, visit CLAA's website and Facebook page at www.canyonlakeartassociation.com and facebook.com/canyonlakeartassociation.com