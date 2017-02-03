Canyon Lake

February 10, 2017 Edition  Golf News

Women's and 9ers Golf Clubs announce upcoming tournaments

The Women's Golf Club will be hosting the “Hugs and Kisses” Tournament on Tuesday, February 14. This will be a four person with a tee off at 8 a.m. The cost is $35 and includes lunch and prizes; lunch only is $15. Sign ups are taken at the Country Club. For more information, call Linda Kamashian at 951-244-3675 or Linda Johnson at 951-285-5050.

The club will host its 44th annual President's Cup Tournament in March. This is a major three-day Net Tournament that will be held March 14, 16 and 21. An overall net winner will receive a medallion or diamond. The winner of each flight will receive a medallion or diamond. Other winners will receive prizes. To be eligible, a member must have played and posted six sanctioned club event scores in the previous six months.

Lunch and awards will be held on the final day. A signup sheet is in the Pro Shop at the Country Club. Deadline for signups is March 7. For more information, contact Ura Furry at 951-244-1910.

The Canyon Lake Women's Golf Club (CLWGC) was established in 1971 and is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association (WSCGA). The club meets on Tuesdays in the Magnolia Room at the County Club. Women wishing to play must check in before 7:30 a.m.; start time is 8 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 7 a.m. Major tournaments include the Presidents Cup, Club Championship and Senior Tournament. For more information, call Darlene Cortez at 951-244-4751.

On Thursday, March 9, the 9ers Golf Club will be hosting its second Spring Scholarship Golf tournament. All proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a worthy Canyon Lake student who plans to attend college and play golf in the fall. This event includes lunch. For more information, contact Linda Kielty at 951-202-5046 or Teresa Roberson at 310-741-0223.

The 9ers Golf Club is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association. Ladies who are interested in playing golf and making new friends are invited to play with the 9ers Golf Club; all levels of golfers are welcome. The club meets on Thursdays in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. In the fall and winter the club meets at 9:30 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 8 a.m. and tee off at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Kielty at 951-746-2250.

