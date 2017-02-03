Creativity meets love at the library on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11. On these days visitors at the library can share their love with a handmade Valentine's card. Paper, heart shaped cutouts and other supplies will be available for anyone wishing to make a Valentine for someone they love. All ages are welcome.

Valentine's Day will be the subject of Miss Ginny's Preschool Craft and Story Time on Friday, February 10, at 11:30. Miss Ginny's Preschool Craft and Story Time meets every other Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the City Council Chamber at City Hall. This free program for children ages three to five is designed for pre-school development and includes stories, music, movement and a craft children can make and take home. Materials for crafts are provided.

Toddler Story Time meets at the library every Monday at 11 a.m. in the Kid's Cove at the library. Mrs. Blackford engages the children with stories, songs and other activities appropriate for toddlers age three and under. Although babies may not be able to participate in the songs and movement, hearing the stories and songs, experiencing the socialization and generally being engaged to their capabilities has lasting benefits. In observance of Lincoln's Birthday and Presidents' Day, the library will be closed on February 13 and 20. Toddler Story Time will not meet on these days.

The Canyon Lake Library is located inside the City Hall building. It's hours of operation are Mondays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The Canyon Lake Library is a member of the Riverside County Library System (www.rivlib.net) honoring cards and returns from other affiliated libraries. For more information, call 951-244-9181.