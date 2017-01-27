Good news for customers who like to surf the Internet during their trips: RTA has expanded its free Wi-Fi service to all fixed-route buses. So whether customers want to check the latest news, do a little shopping on their bus ride or get some work done, RTA has them covered.

Wondering when the next bus will arrive? Grab your phone and go to www.RTABus.com to view bus locations and arrival times at dozens of stops. BusWatch is free and easy to use on your computer, tablet or smartphone. The service includes the following routes: 1, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 27, 29, 49, 204, 206 and 216–with more routes and a BusWatch app coming soon. BusWatch shows in real-time where buses are on a map and estimates when they ill arrive at your stop. BusWatch signs will be debuting this month in downtown Riverside, with more locations coming soon, so customers can easily identify their four-digit stop numbers when using the service.

On January 8, RTA closed the Riverside Downtown Terminal and launched a new way of serving downtown Riverside. The change, which introduced new and upgraded bus stops at more than 20 central locations, is designed to maintain great service during a time of expansion and growth. Downtown Riverside isn’t the only place getting a facelift. RTA adjusted several routes across the region for improved connections with other buses and Metrolink trains. RTA also adjusted various schedules to maintain on-time performance and efficiency.

Thanks to the Go-Pass and U-Pass programs, students at Cal Baptist University, La Sierra University, Moreno Valley College, Mt. San Jacinto College, Norco College, Riverside City College and UC Riverside get unlimited rides on RTA buses. Whether it’s a local bus to class, work or the movies, or a CommuterLink Express bus to the beach, simply swipe your college ID and enjoy the ride. Students aren't the only ones who get unlimited rides. City of Riverside employees and jurors with valid IDs ride RTA's fixed-route and CommuterLink express buses for free.