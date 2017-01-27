The Lake Elsinore Unified School District is seeking nominations for its second annual Citizen Awards. The Citizen Awards reflects the commitment to public involvement and recognizes the role of a non-certificated individuals in school success. The individuals are selected following an open call for nominations.

Awards will be given in three nomination categories:

Students — three student role models representing Elementary, Middle and High School grade levels.

Parent/Volunteer — one outstanding parent, guardian or individual who has provided voluntary service at one or more schools, preschools or after-school programs or a standout volunteer on behalf of the district’s Measure V bond election effort.

Community Partner — one community-based organization, business or agency whose partnership with the district has strongly supported students, teachers or both.

Up to five Citizen Awardees will be announced in February and honored at LEUSD’s Appreciation and Awards Reception on Tuesday, May 9, at 3 p.m. at Pins ‘n Pockets in Lake Elsinore.

The form and rules can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2jvx6ww. The nomination period ends January 31. For more information, contact Mark Dennis at mark.dennis@leusd.k12.ca.us.