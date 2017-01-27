The Canyon Lake Library is hosting a new pop-up exhibition from the National Archives, “The Bill of Rights and You”, commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of this landmark document. The display is located in the front area of the library and can be viewed through Tuesday, February 28, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Bill of Rights and You” spotlights one of the most remarkable periods in American history, explores the origins of the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution (collectively known as the Bill of Rights), illustrates how each amendment protects U.S. citizens and looks at how Americans exercise the rights outlined in the amendments. The Bill of Rights and You invites visitors to connect directly with the people, places and events that mark this historic document’s evolution.

“The Bill of Rights and You” co-curator Jennifer Johnson says, "The Bill of Rights represents the Founder's vision that it would be the people, through votes, that could change the Constitution with enough consensus. And when the people desired a Bill of Rights, our first ten amendments were added to our governing charter."

“The Bill of Rights and You” is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration, and traveled by the National Archives Traveling Exhibits Service (NATES). This exhibition was developed in collaboration with the National Archives’ National Outreach Initiative to commemorate the 225th Anniversary of the Bill of Rights. The exhibition is presented in part by AT&T, Seedlings Foundation, and the National Archives Foundation.

This exhibit is brought to the public in collaboration with the California Humanities (calhum.org) and the Federation of State Humanities Councils.

The National Archives, in collaboration with the History Channel, developed a video which explains the amending process for a younger audience. It can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_wbxHmSQKc