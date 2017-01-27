The first concert in the 2017 “Concerts at the Lodge” lineup is the Valentine's Concert with John Anderson next Saturday, February 11. John is a country music legend with more than 30 successful years in the music industry.

"I had been trying to get John to play here since the beginning and either routing or price were in the way," says Concert Promoter and Canyon Lake resident Doug Schultz. "Out of the blue his agent called me and offered me one date, and one date only, for a price we could afford. I was surprised to find it was one of the dates I had on hold for the Lodge."

Doug says John performs nearly 300 shows per year and feels lucky to be about to have him perform in Canyon Lake. "Canyon Lakers are going to love John Anderson. He's so different from any other artist. He is a true country music living legend." says Doug.

John has charted more than 40 hit singles including several number one smash hits like "Swingin," “Straight Tequila Night” and Money in the Bank." He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October 2014.

John played in a rock band until he was 15 years old. His first musical influences were Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones. When he discovered the music of George Jones and Merle Haggard, he turned country."

Chase Miller will be opening the show. Chase is a country music artist/songwriter from Seal Beach, California. His musical influences are: Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Keigh Urban and Jason Aldean.

Chase released his three song EP in October 2015. Producing music that everyone can relate to is amongst the biggest goals and achievements of his career. “I pride my self as a songwriter, being an artist who gets to perform for people is just a perk,” says Chase.

Chase has followed his gut instinct and jumped into the country music scene with both feet. With countless airplay on FM stations around the U.S., and interviews and reviews published in dozens of publications, Chase has only just begun to make his footprint in country music.

Chase says, "I couldn't be more excited for this show and hope to see you all there!"????

Concert tickets $65 for Reserved VIP seating; $40 for General Admission. They can be purchased at the POA Office, and if not sold out, they can be purchased at the door on the evening of the concert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Lighthouse Restaurant will be offering a special menu the evening of this event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.