The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and individuals organized to encourage a strong local economy and quality of life by promoting and advancing the community, civic, cultural and educational development of the Canyon Lake area while providing a valuable forum for issues affecting local commerce and the general well-being of the community. For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato at 951-244-6124.

New Officers

Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries installed the new members of the Chamber Board on Saturday, January 28. Making up the new Board are: President Jim Randle, Secretary Debby Gagnon, Treasurer Jennie Ehrenkranz, Directors Dolores Badillo, Mike Irvin, Jeanne O’Dell, Matthew Svendsen, Ria Riley and Barry Walker.

Toastmasters Club

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 12:05 to 1:05 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The group works on public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Maureen Smith at 951-566-7185.

Annual Golf Tournament

The annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament benefiting Junior Golf at the Canyon Lake Country Club will be held on Saturday, May 20.