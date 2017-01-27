Canyon Laker Brian Bock, a lifelong diehard Yankee fan, was sporting The Friday Flyer with his team the “Evil Empire” at a Fantasy Baseball Camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fl. His attendance and trip was a 50th birthday “bucket list” gift from his wife Judith and sons Sam and Nate. Brian batted over .500 with 10 RBIs in 8 games, while playing every defensive position on the field. Brian says, "I had the time of my life!"