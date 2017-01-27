Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

54° F

Cloudy

February 3, 2017 Edition ›  Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer: Bock lives out baseball fantasy

Brian, front and center, with his "Evil Empire" teammates at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fl. Credit: Brian Bocik
Article
Print

Canyon Laker Brian Bock, a lifelong diehard Yankee fan, was sporting The Friday Flyer with his team the “Evil Empire” at a Fantasy Baseball Camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fl. His attendance and trip was a 50th birthday “bucket list” gift from his wife Judith and sons Sam and Nate. Brian batted over .500 with 10 RBIs in 8 games, while playing every defensive position on the field. Brian says, "I had the time of my life!"

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

Canyon Lake History

Schools and Sports

POA News

City Connection

Chamber Notes

Spotlight on Volunteers

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Letters

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

Announcements

Golf News

Club News

Cook's Corner

Arts and Entertainment

News Briefs