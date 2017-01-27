The Friday Flyer’s 2016 Photos of the Week celebrated Canyon Lake in both its fun and beauty. Although all the photos were beautiful in 2016, The Friday Flyer staff chose their favorites, as seen in The Friday Flyer last week and here in Photos of the Year Part 2. The Friday Flyer will wrap up this feature next week with Part 3.

Although most of the photographs selected as favorites include the lake, they feature different activities and scenery as unique as the community itself. From sunrise to night skies to the iconic lighthouse, these photographs depict but a tiny portion of the lifestyle experienced by Canyon Lakers.

Whether a professional or amateur with a camera, many Canyon Lakers enjoy taking beautiful, creative and fun photos of their Little Bit of Paradise. The Friday Flyer enjoys publishing these photos and encourages everyone to snap and submit as many as they want.

All of the photographs show up best on a computer monitor and can be viewed at fridayflyer.com. Printing them on gray newsprint doesn’t do them justice; however, they still capture the essence of the community and the people living in it. A big thank-you to all the photographers who contributed photos to The Friday Flyer last year!

To submit “Photos of the Week” photos, send to news@goldingpublications.com. Please send the largest file possible, at least 1 MB. Photos should be of Canyon Lake scenery. Other photos of people and activities are filed for an occasional feture called "Out and About in Canyon Lake." Submitted photos may be posted on The Friday Flyer Facebook page.