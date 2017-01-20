With its waterfront location, and its inexpensive winter rates, Happy Camp provides a close, affordable and easy family getaway destination. The campground is available for the exclusive enjoyment of members and their guests and is not open to the general public. Members must be in good standing and need to register in person. Reservations are not site specific but rather first come, first served with rates varying by season. Winter rates are less expensive than summer rates.

Happy Camp has 40 campsites and is situated on over three acres. The campground amenities include: boat docks, restrooms, showers, fishing and fish cleaning station, roped swimming area, picnic areas, horseshoe court and more.

Winter rates (November 1 through April 30) are as follows:

• Lakefront with Water, Electric & Sewer: $30

• Off-Water with Water, Electric & Sewer: $25

• Sites with Water & Electric: $20

Winter gas dock hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the dock closed for lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Summer rates (May 1 through October 31) are as follows:

• Lakefront with Water, Electric & Sewer: $40

• Off-Water with Water, Electric & Sewer: $35

• Sites with Water & Electric: $30

Other fees include:

Dump Fee Each: $15

Extra Car Fee: $5

Day Camp (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.): $5

Summer gas dock hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the dock closed for lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

There is a $30 nonrefundable deposit per campsite. Campground guests are reminded quiet hours are from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (including generators). Loud radios, televisions or disturbances are not acceptable at any time.

For more information, call Campground Manager Dwight Cogdill at 951-244-6841, ext. 650, or 951-246-1765.