John Anderson and his crew will be rolling into Canyon Lake on February 11 for a special Valentine's performance at the Lodge.

John has more than 30 successful years in the music industry. Concert Promoter Doug Schultz says John performs nearly 300 shows per year and feels lucky to be able to have him perform in Canyon Lake.

John has charted more than 40 hit singles including several number one smash hits like "Swingin," “Straight Tequila Night” and Money in the Bank." He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October 2014.

"Canyon Lakers are going to love John Anderson. He's so different from any other artist. He is a true country music living legend." says Doug.

On the evening of the concert the Lighthouse Restaurant will be offering a special “Valentine's Concert” menu from 5 to 10 p.m.

Concert tickets are $65 for Reserved VIP seating; $40 for General Admission. Tickets can be purchased at the POA Office and online at www.canyonlakepoa.com. Doors open at 5:30; show starts at 7:30.