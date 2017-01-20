The Roots to Grow tutoring program at the Canyon Lake Library for children grades K-8 is in session every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. The program is led by high school honor students who help elementary and middle grade students with math, science, English and history. Students should bring the work they are having problems with to gain help in the area most needed.

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (S.A.T) group meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. to discuss information and preparations to excel in the S.A.T.