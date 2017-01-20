The 2016-2017 Canyon Lake Middle School (CLMS) Cheer Team consists of 28 talented 6, 7 and 8 grade girls. Not only are the girls talented in the sport of cheer but they make the grade academically.

Twenty of the 28 girls earned high honors for semester one grades with half of them earning a perfect 4.0 GPA. The team GPA average for semester one is 3.5.

The following team members earned straight A’s, or a perfect 4.0 for semester one: Canyon Lake residents Rebe Andersen, Ryn Anderson, Caylee Coughlin, Brook Helbock, Kylie Hill, Captain Emma Lewis, Sydney Manning and Tori Quinn. Also earning a 4.0 were Allie Brockie, Captain Sophia Colson, Kaitlyn Dabbs, Daysia Kee, Jaelyn Pelton and Kaley Pelton.

Tammy Howard, CLMS Cheer advisor and coach, says, "This proves that these girls have their priorities in line. We always stress the importance of academics and that school work comes first before cheer. These girls are doing it all and making it happen.

Most of these young ladies are also involved in activities outside of school such as all-star cheer, tumbling, dance, soccer and girl scouts. "We are so proud of our team for their success, "says Tammy.