The Canyon Lake Bassmasters Club celebrated a successful year with an awards banquet at the Country Club on Saturday, January 21. Festivities included dinner and an awards presentation. A spokesperson for the club says, "the meal and service were wonderful."

Awards were handed out for Angler of the Year and Sportsman of the Year. The Angler of the Year went to Terry Voss. Dave Brittenham is runner-up. The third place honors went to Travis Smith.

The coveted Sportsman of the Year award was presented to Jude Donahue. This honor is awarded to the club member who goes out of there way to promote the club in the community, is active in all club functions and helpful in shining a light on the club.

"Jude has been a great example to the club and the community. She is the meaning of sportsmanship," says Sal Gervas.

The Bassmasters Club is active in community events and hosts the annual Kids Fishing Derby each August.