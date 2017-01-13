The Bassmasters Club held its January tournament on Saturday, January 7. In first place, fishing by himself, is Travis Smith with 18.46 pounds of fish. In second place was the team of Joe Merrill and Jim Wright with 17.10 pounds of fish. Coming in third was the team of Steve Oskey and Brian Hohn with 14 .54 pounds of fish. The “Big fish” of the tournament went to Steve Baker with a fish that weighed 5.46 pounds.

The Bassmasters Club holds six team tournaments per year and hosts the annual Canyon Lake Kids Fishing Derby each August.

The club meets monthly on the first Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. Residents who like to fish and want to improve their skills in a low-pressure, friendly competitive environment are welcome to join.

The club's schedule and other information can be found at www.canyonlakebassmasters.com. For more information, call 951-536-9341.