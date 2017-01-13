Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

48° F

Cloudy

January 20, 2017 Edition ›  Arts and Entertainment

The Dueling Pianos to perform at Lodge January 21

The Dueling Pianos specializes in comedy, laughter and crowd interaction. Credit: CLPOA
The Dueling Pianos will be perform tomorrow, Saturday, January 21, at 8 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. This 21 years old and older event will feature a cash bar, appetizer buffet and open seating.

The Dueling Pianos specializes in comedy, laughter and crowd interaction. The show is a high-energy, interactive entertainment experience and performance where the crowd participates and becomes the conductor of the show. It revolves around dance hits and party anthems, while the crowd sings along. Song requests are encouraged during the show.

This is an open seating event. Reservations are not necessary but seating is limited. Tickets are $22 per person plus a processing fee. Admission includes an appetizer buffet. Tickets can be purchased online by using the link posted on the Lighthouse website at canyonlakelighthouse.com or at Member Services at the POA office.

 

