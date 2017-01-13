Mike is a dedicated and professional member and leader in the business community. He makes time to participate in both community and professional events.

Mike founded the Canyon Lake Toastmasters Club in 2015. The former president of the club now serves as the vice-president of education and works diligently to build up the club's membership.

Mike has been a member of the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce Board since 2003. He wears many hats in the Chamber and pitches in for every event the Chamber puts on. He served as the Chamber's president in 2009 and 2013. Other positions include vice-president, committee member, Oktoberfest organizer, mixer chairman and photographer.

Chamber members say that Mike is known for conducting his business activities with honesty and integrity and that his support of the Chamber of Commerce goes well beyond the call of duty.

Mike's business, Pac West Financial, is located in the Lake Towne Center and has been serving Canyon Lake residents since 2001. Pac West Financial was named “Business of the Year” in 2009 and again in 2012.. When clubs go seeking for donations from businesses for their events, Mike is always willing to donate.

Mike has participated in the Fiesta Day Parade as a dignitary for the Chamber and has served as Master of Ceremonies for the Miss Canyon Lake Scholarship Pageant and the Canyon Lake's Got Talent show.

Mike says, "The best part about volunteering is the opportunity to meet a lot of really great people in the community."