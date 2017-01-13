After six POA “Concerts at the Lodge” concerts, Producer Doug Schultz reflects on the gratitude of his fellow Canyon Lakers. Doug says, "People see me at the store, on the Pickleball courts or at a POA function and say things like, 'Hey, you're the concert guy! We really had a fun time at your last show. Thank you for bringing these great artists to our little community.'"

The Concerts at the Lodge concerts all started when Doug, who is the Concert Manager for the Entercom radio stations in San Diego, was approached by former Canyon Lake POA General Manager Chris Mitchell. After a few discussions regarding the possibility of holding concerts in Canyon Lake, Doug agreed to produce a concert to see if the community would be receptive.

In August 2015, Doug invited his friend, country music legend Johnny Lee, to his home in Canyon Lake. That turned into the first “Concerts at the Lodge” concert at the Lodge. David Cook, Hal Ketchum, Collin Raye, Suzy Boggus and Darrly Whorley concerts followed over the next 13 months.

Doug has been in the concert business over 30 years and has worked with over 5,000 national artists. "Canyon Lake loved the country genre of artists but asked if I could also bring in some rock and blues acts. I reached into my bag of previous concerts, contacting artists, agents and managers, and found what I believe the community will like, making for a nice eclectic concert series for 2017," says Doug.

The first concert in the lineup is the Valentine's Concert with John Anderson on February 11. John is a country music legend with more than 30 successful years in the music industry. "I had been trying to get John to play here since the beginning and either routing or price were in the way," says Doug.

"Out of the blue his agent called me and offered me one date, and one date only, for a price we could afford. I was surprised to find it was one of the dates I had on hold for The Lodge."

Doug says John performs nearly 300 shows per year and feels lucky to be about to have him perform in Canyon Lake.

Doug says "John's first musical influences were Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones. He played in a rock band until he was 15 years old. When he discovered the music of George Jones and Merle Haggard, he turned country." Since then, John has charted more than 40 hit singles including several number one smash hits like "Swingin," “Straight Tequila Night” and Money in the Bank." He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October 2014.

John Anderson concert tickets are $65 for Reserved VIP seating; $40 for General Admission. "Canyon Lakers are going to love John Anderson. He's so different from any other artist. He is a true country music living legend." says Doug.

There will be a total of five Saturday night Concerts at the Lodge concerts this year. The John Anderson Valentine's Concert will be followed by the April 22 Classic Rock All Stars concert, a supergroup composed of hit making artists from the 60s and 70s. Performing will be Goldy McJohn from Steppenwolf, Albert Bouchard from Blue Oyster Cult and Mike Pinera from Blues Image, Iron Butterfly and Alice Cooper. "Rock fans are going to really enjoy this show," says Doug.

Doug is passionate about Canyon Lake. He has talked both family and friends into buying second homes in "a little bit of paradise." He says he loves the community events and feels the concerts are entertainment long overdue in Canyon Lake.

"It's so fulfilling to have the ability to bring these artists to our community. A resident can park for free, have dinner overlooking a lake and then see a true recording artist with several hit songs they've been listening to on the radio for years, all within a few minutes from their home and within their own community. That's pretty awesome and convenient," says Doug.

All Concert at the Lodge concert tickets are available at the POA office and on the POA website at www.canyonlakepoa.com.