Restaurant Closure

The POA is hosting an employee event on Friday, January 20. Both the Lighthouse and the Country Club will be closed for dinner during the event. The Country Club will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Normal business hours will resume the following day.

Guest Call-in App?DwellingLIVE, has a guest list app for both iOS and Android users. This app allows members to easily manage guest lists and account information from their mobile device. To get this free app, members should search “DwellingLIVE” in the app store from their phone. Members will need to know their login email and password to sign up.

GM Open House

At the General Manager Open House members are able to discuss current and future projects with the POA's General Manager, Edward Simpkins. There is no appointment necessary. The next meeting is Friday, January 20, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the POA Conference Room.

Monthly Assessments

Members who choose to pay their assessments monthly pay $247.00 per month ($237.00 plus $10.00 installment charge). Members who choose to have monthly assessments automatically debited from a checking account via the Automatic Payment Service (APS) pay $242 per month ($237 plus a $5.00 installment charge). To sign up for APS, visit the Member Services office and bring a voided check. The APS form must be completed by the 25th of the current month in order to take effect for the following month.

Lake Lease Updates

The POA Lake Lease website has been updated with two case filings regarding the CLPOA v. EVMWD Case No. RIC 1504034. To see filings, letters to membership and latest news about the lake lease, visit the www.canyonlakepoa.com/latest-updates.

Sunday Brunch Changes

The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar is revamping its Sunday Brunch and focusing on providing an improved brunch menu. Sunday Brunch will only be offered on a select Sunday of each month. The first new Sunday Brunch will be on January 29, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Future brunch dates will be posted on the Lighthouse website at www.canyonlakelighthouse.com.

A new a la carte breakfast menu will be offered weekly on the Sundays that Sunday Brunch is not offered.

Adult brunch price is $24.95 per person; $12.95 for children ages 8 to 13 and free for children seven and younger with a paid adult. Unlimited champagne is available for $7 for adults 21 years and older.

Facebook and Instagram

The POA has an official Instagram account, #canyonlakepoa. Also look for canyonlakecares and canyonlakeca hashtags. To connect with the POA on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/canyonlakepoa.

Pre-printed Guest Passes

Members can request pre-printed guest passes for parties of ten or more people. For pre-printed guest passes, submit first and last names of guests, event date and member's name, tract/lot and phone number to Member Services at least one week in advance.

Gift Cards

The POA is offering gift cards that can be used at the Country Club, Golf Pro Shop and Golf Course, Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar and for POA merchandise such as license plate frames. They can not be used for paying citations, registration or POA dues. The cards can be purchased in $5 increments.

Country Club Sunday Funday

The Country Club is offering a “Sunday Funday Endless Bloody Mary Bar” on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The price is $13.50 per person.

New Dinner Menu

The Lighthouse Restaurant has a new dinner menu. The menu is posted on the Lighthouse website at www.canyonlakelighthouse.com. Dinner is served Monday–Sunday evenings, excluding special events.

Pool Closed for Winter

The pool is closed until mid-March.

POA Newsletter

As of November 4, 2016 the POA's Canyon Lake Living monthly newsletter is being delivered as an insert in The Friday Flyer. Residents who currently receive The Friday Flyer will find the monthly issue of Canyon Lake Living as an insert on the last Friday of each month for the upcoming month at no additional cost. Members can still pick-up a hard copy of the newsletter from Member Services or at the Lodge, Senior Center and Country Club. To receive the newsletter electronically, sign up at www.canyonlakepoa.com/news-room/canyon-lake-living.

Gate Procedure Modified

In an effort to streamline access into the community, the POA has modified the entrance process. Effective November 4, the POA has revised the entrance procedure to allow returning guests with valid guest passes to use the decal lane for access at all gates.

Member Services Hours

Member Services is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The POA office is closed on Sunday.

Repairs Needed?

The POA Operations Department requests that members let them know if they see safety issues or a need for repairs at any of the common areas in the community. To report safety issues or repairs needed, call Operations at 951-244-6841, ext. 510.

POA Text Alerts

Residents can sign up to receive updates on community and event announcements, Golf Course, lake and boating or choose to receive all the Association's updates.

For general community and event announcements, text POA to 25827

For Golf Course updates, text TEE to 25827

For lake and boating, text LAKE to 25827

To receive all POA text messages, text ALLPOA to 28527

POA PEG Channels

The Association broadcasts meetings, regular updates and news on the City of Canyon Lake's Public, Educational and Government (PEG) channels; channel 39 for Verizon Cable subscribers, channel, 29 for Time Warner Cable subscribers.

Lighthouse Hours

Monday through Thursday: 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday Dinner: 3 to 8 p.m.

The Bar and Lounge will remain open for one hour after the restaurant closes; however, the kitchen will be closed so food service will not be available. For more information, visit www.canyonlakelighthouse.com.

POA Exercise Classes

Classes can be purchased at Member Services or the Pool Office. Instructors cannot accept payment. To learn more about each class, visit canyonlakepoa.com or contact the Activities Department at 951-244-6841, ext. 618.

· Funk Fitness meets Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Cost is $35 for five classes; $70 for 11 classes.

· Zumba meets Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $25 for five classes; $40 for 10 classes.

· Evening Yoga meets Monday at 7 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $25 for five classes; $40 for 10 classes.

· Morning Yoga meets Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Sunset Beach Room at the Lodge. Cost is $25 for five classes; $40 for 10.

· Line Dancing – Beginning meets Tuesday at 2 p.m.; Intermediate meets Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $20 for five classes; $40 for 10.

· Dancercise meets Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the Pool View Room at the Lodge. This class is free.

Security Concerns

The POA has a new security email address for residents who wish to provide feedback on Community Patrol services. The POA wants to hear from residents, whether it's a compliment, complaint or a concern about security. The new email address, security@canyonlakepoa.com, is a non-emergency, no-reply email address.

Residents are reminded that Community Patrol is to assist residents with non-emergency Incidents, such as POA Rules and Regulations violations. Community Patrol can be reached at 951-244-6841, ext. 410. For matters pertaining to the law and duties regularly carried out by peace officers, call the Riverside Sheriff's Office (RSO) non-emergency number at 951-776-1099. For emergencies, call 911.

Community Patrol can assist wit the following non-emergency incidents:

Loud noise complaints

Barking dogs or loose dogs

Speeding and traffic sign violations

Vehicle accidents

Motorcycle riding In community

Golf carts violating Rules and Regulations

Vandalism to POA property

Illegal fishing

For more information or to speak with management, call the Director of Security, Jay Cregeen, at 951-244-6841, ext. 411 or the POA Sr. Member Services Manager, Cory Gorham, at 951-244-6841, ext. 311.