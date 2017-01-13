The Paint and Sip event that was scheduled for Thursday, January 19, has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Country Club.

Residents are invited to uncork their creativity and discover the art of socializing at this one night only art and wine event. Participants will paint, sip and socialize while re-creating a featured canvas painting of the night. No painting experience required; an experienced local artist will lead participants step by step through the painting process. Paint, canvas and brushes are provided.

The painting class atmosphere is relaxed. Interaction and socialization among class participants is encouraged. Space is limited. Reservations are required. The cost is $35 per person and includes a complimentary glass of wine. Food and drink specials will be available. To purchase tickets, call 951-244-6841, ext. 730.