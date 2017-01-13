The Riverside County Library System has an app available to make using its website from mobile devices easier. The new app is a portal to the library's services from mobile devices. It allows users to check their account, search the catalog, use digital library cards, renew items and get the latest recommended reads suggestions. Users also can access digital content, such as ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies, magazines and more. The Location Finder allows users to find the nearest branch, see opening hours and get directions to any of the county's 35 library branches.