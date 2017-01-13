Are you interested in joining a committee this year? The Fiesta Day Committee is seeking a few members to help with the planning of Fiesta Day 2017.

The members of this committee work together with the POA Activities Department to put together Fiesta Day, an annual community-wide event that takes place in May. Fiesta Day, considered the granddaddy of all Canyon Lake events, attracts well over 5,000 visitors the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. This event has been the “opening event for the summer” for more than 40 years.

The committee begins meeting in January to establish a theme, then continues to meet more frequently as the big day draws near. Most of the committee members have been together for several years, including LaRue McNamara who joined the committee in 2001 and Joanna Spiller who joined in 2002.

The positions that need to be filled on this committee are the Sponsors Coordinator and Traffic Coordinator. For more information about the Fiesta Day Committee, contact the POA Activities Department at 951-244-6841, ext. 610.