January 20, 2017 Edition ›  Golf News

CLAPPS inducts Sam Theodora as past president

Canyon Lake Association of Past Presidents (CLAPPS) is an organization composed of the past presidents of the Canon Lake Men's Golf Club. Each year members hold an installation dinner to induct the outgoing Men's Golf Club president into their organization.

In years past, the tradition was for the CLAPPS to hold this annual installation at the Men's Golf Club Christmas Tournament and Dinner. This year, however, the festivities were held on Saturday, January 12, at the Country Club. Last year's Men's Golf Club President, Sam Theodora, was inducted by the previous year's president, Chuck Newsom, and presented with the traditional whit jacket, tie, suspenders and cummerbund.

Every year the organization hosts the Beautification Tournament and raises funds golf course improvements. The first ever Beautification Tournament, formally known as the "Tree Tournament, was sponsored by the Men's Golf Club on November 6, 1982. Over the years the organization has raised $50,000 for improvements. This years project is the addition of new benches, which are in the process of being installed.

This year's Beautification Tournament will be held in April.

