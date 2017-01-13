Funk Fitness celebrated its one year anniversary with a party and the presentation of awards to two of its class members.

The 2016 “Star Achievement” award was presented to Bruce Brattin for continuing to give his all despite the challenges he faced. Funk Fitness Instructor Koolboy says, "Bruce Brattin was presented with this award because he never gave up despite his health issues. He's a cancer survivor, and no matter what obstacles he faced or endured, he remained dedicated and continued to give his all each week in class. He's fought a long hard fight on his journey but he is unbreakable. He is a true inspiration for us all."

Irma Mascorro, one of the biggest supporters of Funk Fitness, was the recipient of the 2016 “Most Dedicated” award. "Irma was presented with the “Most Dedicated” award because she puts her blood, sweat and tears into the class. In 2016, she was the biggest promoter of Funk Fitness," says Koolboy.

Funk Fitness is a one hour cardio dance class taught to old school funk music. It combines non-complex moves to popular funk music from the 70s and 80s, such as Rick James, Cameo and Earth Wind and Fire.

Koolboy says, "Not only does Funk Fitness have health benefits, but it's a great way to meet new people in the community. Studies show that participating in dance in a social setting helps to create an atmosphere where people draw on each other's "positive energy." It's far more than just a workout, it helped form a "Funk Fitness family."

Classes are taught in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. and on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. The class is open to all ages. The cost is $35 for five classes; $70 of 11 classes. Classes can be purchased at Member Services at the POA office.