January 20, 2017 Edition ›  Letters

Community Patrol Mileage

Editor, The Friday Flyer:

Per the Securitas Account Manager’s report, our community patrol logged 17,300 driving miles in November.

From what I have observed our community patrol drives Toyota Tacoma trucks. A 2017 Tacoma averages 19 miles per gallon in the city. At 17,300 / 19 MPG, we are purchasing approximately 910 gallons of gas every month.  Costco's gas was $2.53 per gallon last week. If our patrol buys Costco gas, we spent about $2,302 on gas in November.

A 2017 Prius averages 58 MPG in the city. If we switched to a Prius, the math would look like this: 17,300 / 58 MPG =298 gallons of gas at $2.53 per gallon = $753, saving us $1,549 per month and $18,588 annually We would eliminate the  need for 7,344 gallons of gas every year.

No question, in some situations it would be better for the patrol to drive a Tacoma, but certainly some thought should be given to a variety of patrol cars that could maximize mileage. This would be a good first step moving our POA towards a “green community,” while saving money for the POA and creating good will. 

Steve Nauert

