Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from January 4 to January 10.
High temperature this week: 75
High temperature last week: 77
High temperature this time last year: 68
Low temperature this week: 36
Low temperature last week: 39
Low temperature this time last year: 34
Rain this week: “0.49”
Rain last week: 0.51"
Rain this week last year: 1.25"
Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 5.03"
Rainfall last week: 4.54"
Rainfall by this time last year: 4.85"
Peak wind speed this week: 12 SSE
Peak wind speed last week: 16 WNW
Peak wind speed at this time last year: 424 SSE
Lake level this week: 1381.76'
Lake level last week: 1381.66'
Lake level this time last year: 1381.41'
Dam spillway level: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'
Lake temperature this week: 52
Lake temperature last week: 55
Lake temperature this time last year: 50