Residents are invited to “uncork their creativity” and discover the art of socializing at the “Paint and Sip” event on Thursday, January 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the County Club.

Sip, paint and socialize while re-creating a featured painting of the night. No painting experience required. An experienced local artist will lead participants step by step through the painting process. Paint, canvas and brushes are provided.

The painting class atmosphere is relaxed and interaction and socialization among class participants is encouraged.

Space is limited. Reservations are required. The cost is $35 per person and includes a complimentary glass of wine. To purchase tickets, call 951-244-6841, ext. 730.