The Canyon Lake Ski Club is currently accepting new and renewal membership applications for 2017. Whether you’re a high-end competitor or just beginning to learn how to water ski, all are welcome to join the club.

The Ski Club is represented by a diverse group of individuals. The demographics include male and female skiers ranging from ages four to over 80 with skill levels ranging from novice to national champions. The common denominator of this group is a passion for the sport and the camaraderie it brings.

The Ski Club began in 1970 and is the largest 3-event USA Water Ski sanctioned clubs in the United States. It has established itself as one of the Nation’s most successful water ski clubs through the hosting of tournaments and the production of 3-event water ski officials as well as champions and record holders at both the Regional and National levels. As one of the first organized clubs in Canyon Lake, the Ski Club has earned a solid reputation within the community through service and facility development.

The primary purpose of the club is to promote the sport of water skiing, but it also hosts a variety of community events each year, including Polar Bear Day in January, annual Awards Banquet in the spring, North Ski Area Cleanup Day in May, Fiesta Day Ski Show in May and Breakfast with Santa in December and a number of Learn to Ride Day events in the summer months. Club President Tom Nathan says, "The driving forces behind each Ski Club event are the volunteers that step up to make them a reality. I’d like to thank all of those who have contributed their time and energy."

The Ski Club Board members are President Tom Nathan, Vice President Dale Gilbert, Secretary Mike Kerber, Treasurer Jim Brooks and Tournament Chair Rick Jacob

Annual individual memberships are $40; annual family memberships are $50. For more information, contact Membership Chair Su Bargar at qjustq@mns.com or visit the club's website at www.canyonlakeskiclub.com