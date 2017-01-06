The annual Polar Bear Day took place at Sunset Beach on Saturday, January 7. There were 25 brave participants who took a January ride in the 55 degree water at Polar Bear Day this year.

The day started with clouds and light rain, but had moments of sunshine during the four hours between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. that residents came out for this annual tradition.

Resident Billy Spencer says, "We all had such a great time. I am so impressed with the class of people, they are a really friendly group. These events are such a positive thing to do for our community. I traded numbers with many people who face the same issues as I am in; I have a boat and I like to do water sports but I don't have a flag person or a driver when it is my turn. I am so glad I participated in this event even though I froze every part of my body, but that also creates a bonding experience because everyone else is doing it and experiencing the same high."

The rides around the lake were free, with the option to pay $20 for lunch and an official Polar Bear Day T-shirt. After their rides, participants warmed up by the fire and enjoyed a lunch that included hot dogs, chili, chips and donuts. Hot chocolate and coffee were also served.

This event was put on by a joint effort of the Ski Club, Wakeboard Club and ShowCal Ski Club who provided boats, equipment and volunteers.