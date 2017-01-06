The 21st annual Awards Gala with the Chamber's 2017 Installation of Chamber officers and Presentation of Community Awards will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 6 p.m. at the Lodge. Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries will give the Oath of Office and community awards winners will be announced. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at the Chamber office in the Towne Center at 31658 Railroad Canyon Rd.

The Chamber invites business owners to promote their business by contributing an item for the silent auction. The contributor's name and business name will be displayed with the item in the auction area. Funds raised from the silent auction allows the Chamber to promote its many programs and community events held during the year.

Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato says, "We hope residents will take this opportunity to promote their business by contributing a product, gift basket, gift certificate, event ticket, hotel stay or any item of value that can be placed in our Silent Auction."

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and individuals organized to encourage a strong local economy and quality of life by promoting and advancing the community, civic, cultural and educational development of the Canyon Lake area while providing a valuable forum for issues affecting local commerce and the general well-being of the community. For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato at 951-244-6124.