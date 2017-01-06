The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and individuals organized to encourage a strong local economy and quality of life by promoting and advancing the community, civic, cultural and educational development of the Canyon Lake area while providing a valuable forum for issues affecting local commerce and the general well-being of the community. For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato at 951-244-6124.

Awards Gala

The 21st annual Awards Gala with the Chamber's 2017 Installation of Chamber officers and Presentation of Community Awards will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the Lodge. Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries will give the Oath of Office and community awards winners will be announced. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at the Chamber office.

The Chamber is seeking silent auction items for this event. Funds raised from the silent auction allows the Chamber to promote its many programs and community events held during the year. Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato says, "We hope residents will take this opportunity to promote their business by contributing a product, gift basket, gift certificate, event ticket, hotel stay or any item of value that can be placed in our Silent Auction. The contributor's name and business name will be displayed with the item in the auction area and announced during the event.

Toastmasters Club

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 12:05 to 1:05 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The group works on public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Maureen Smith at 951-566-7185.

Annual Golf Tournament

The annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament benefiting Junior Golf at the Canyon Lake Country Club will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017.